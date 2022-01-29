Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,113.96

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,113.96 ($28.52) and traded as low as GBX 1,546 ($20.86). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,566 ($21.13), with a volume of 412,325 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LIO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.93) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.51) to GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £970.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,016.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

