LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of LiqTech International worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.50 on Friday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peyton Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,074 shares of company stock worth $498,161. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.