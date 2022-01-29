LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $30.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

