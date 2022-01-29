Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Down 2.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

