LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
