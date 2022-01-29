LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.