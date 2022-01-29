Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $14.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

LU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

