Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 30,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,549. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

