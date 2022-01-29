LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €879.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €793.82 ($902.07).

Shares of MC stock opened at €716.40 ($814.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €710.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

