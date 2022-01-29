LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Update

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 182,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,341. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.