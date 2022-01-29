Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

