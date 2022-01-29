Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

