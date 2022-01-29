M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MDC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,212. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.
M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.
M.D.C. Company Profile
M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.
See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.