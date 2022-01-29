M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $67.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 647,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,212. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

