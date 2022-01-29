M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE:MDC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.