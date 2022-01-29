Macatawa Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

MCBC stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.