Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 217,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,215. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

