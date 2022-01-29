Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.
Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 217,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,215. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $310.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.
