MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.