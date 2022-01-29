Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $9.79 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

