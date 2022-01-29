Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $9.79 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
