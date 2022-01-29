Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.67% of CONMED worth $102,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CONMED by 13.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $108.44 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

