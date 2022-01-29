MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $22.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.