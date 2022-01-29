MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $22.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.52 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.