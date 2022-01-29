Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

