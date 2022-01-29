Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.22% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $93,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.72 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.