Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 1,225.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPA remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 14,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

