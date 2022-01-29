Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

