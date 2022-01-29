Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $271.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $236.10 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

