Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

