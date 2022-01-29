Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 907 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

