Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of York Water worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in York Water by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in York Water by 2.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in York Water by 217.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth $597,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $590.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.36.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

