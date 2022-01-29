Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,238.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.