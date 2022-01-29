Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 694.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

