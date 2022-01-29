Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 637 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.98 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average of $199.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

