Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 31,496 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 225,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

