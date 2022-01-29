Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 79,690 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,690 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 17,046.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 42.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 309,589 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

