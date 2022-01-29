Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 10th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

