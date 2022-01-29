MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $45.72. MarineMax shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 10,955 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in MarineMax by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

