Mariner Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Flame Acquisition worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

