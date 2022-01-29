Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.67 on Monday, hitting $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,758. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $150.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

