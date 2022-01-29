Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 78.85 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £500.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

