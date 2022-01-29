Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $265,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,696,000 after buying an additional 91,980 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.6% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 41,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

NYSE:MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

