MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $464,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

