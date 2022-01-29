Matrix AI Network Hits Market Cap of $4.62 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.62 million and $917,077.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00288746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002166 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

