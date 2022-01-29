Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $38.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

