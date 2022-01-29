McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

McDonald’s stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,798. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

