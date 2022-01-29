Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.72. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 5,798 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTL. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 5.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

