MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 4,210 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

