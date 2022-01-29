Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9,941.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after buying an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $50,431,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

