Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

