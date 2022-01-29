Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

