Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $824,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 362,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

