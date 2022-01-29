Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $829,000 Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

