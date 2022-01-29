Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

